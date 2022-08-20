Bride's Wedding Invite Directs Guests to Adult Film Site in 'Embarrassing' Goof-up

Wedding preparations are exciting, but at the same time, it can be a stressful ride for the bride, groom and other family members involved. It is not unusual to make errors with so much on our minds already. However, some mistakes can be excruciating at their worst, leaving us red-faced. This week, a bride attracted a lot of attention on TikTok when she unveiled her wedding invite, which included links to the couple's website. You might be wondering what’s unusual about it. Well, the URL included in the wedding invites happens to be that of an adult film site.

Yes, you read that right! It was a goof-up caused by absentmindedness and she ended up directing her guests to the X-rated platform, instead of her official wedding website. According to New York Post, the bride, digitally known as Squidward confessed that she made a huge mistake. The post has gained nearly 200k views, which also included leading the wedding party to a Super 8 Motel where all of the rooms were booked.

“The Super 8 Motel was used as a temporary measure until we decided which hotels to block off, but I neglected to mention that,” the bride admitted. “I reassure our visitors that I didn't reserve any rooms at the Super 8 Motel.”

While the hotel error did not draw much attention, the incident made for some intriguing conversation. Her stylish “Reception" info cards included a link to the saucy website, which read: “For more wedding details, please visit our website…"

According to the woman’s claims, she neglected to take down the “fun website" before they were printed and was initially using it as a stand-in until they got the right URL for their ceremony. She continued by apologizing to her mum and other members of her family and friends for making the invitations embarrassingly wrong.

