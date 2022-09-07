Bridge Collapses While Being Inaugurated In Democratic Republic of Congo, Video Goes Viral

A bridge collapsed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the same day of its inauguration as officials gathered to cut the ribbon. As reported by Khaama Press, the small bridge was constructed to help civilians cross a river. Prior to this, there was a temporary bridge structure in its place that would collapse occasionally. Reportedly, the new bridge was created for the safety of civilians but in vain.

Footage of the bridge’s collapse has taken social media by storm. While many netizens have called out the government, others are making fun of the poor construction quality. In the clip that’s doing the round on the internet, delegates from the government can be standing together to officially inaugurate the bridge in a formal event. The process included them cutting off a red ribbon tied at what appears to be in the middle of the bridge.

One of the members of the delegate takes the scissor to cut the ribbon and it was at that very moment when the new bridge succumbed to the weight of the people standing on it. As soon as the bridge begins to collapse, the female official is rescued immediately as she jumps to safety. However, other male delegates remain hanging to the bridge. The rescue team barges almost immediately and saves the other before the bridge completely submerges in the water. Watch the video below:

The footage of the event has created quite a noise on social media with many blaming the event on the government and corruption. A user while reacting to the viral clip said, “You gotta finish building the bridge before you open it, they just skipped straight to the bribes and forgot to do the work," another joked, “Talk about perfect timing.’ A netizen wrote, “Grand opening, grand closing," one more joined, “The bridge was weak as the government I guess."

The video that spread like wildfire on social media has garnered over 40 thousand views on the photo-sharing application. If the report is to be believed, then all the officials who were stranded on the broken bridge were saved in the nick of time, and no major injuries have been reported as of yet. Meanwhile, the viral bridge has broken down into two.

