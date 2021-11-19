Bridge Used by Thor is Real? Space-time Travel May be Possible Through Wormholes

According to a new theory, the Bifrost used by Marvel superhero Thor and his fellow Asgardian people was not completely fiction. The Bifrost was the fictional term used in the movie to describe what is scientifically known as Einstein-Rosen bridges. You may remember Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster, an astrophysicist, mentioning the term in the movie when Thor arrived on earth from his intergalactic city of Asgard. A new theory published in Live Science suggests that wormholes or portals between black holes may be stable and provide a shortcut for travelling between two interstellar places. The theory is proposed by physicist Pascal Koiran at Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon in France and is scheduled to be published in a forthcoming issue of the Journal of Modern Physics D.

Before we dive into the details of the theory it is essential to know some background knowledge. According to Live Science, Pascal made small differences in the mathematics of relativity, (remember Einstein’s theory of general relativity?) which is applied to describe such wormholes, and he ended up dramatically changing the overall picture of how they behave. The working of general relativity is based on movement in space and time. Objects start at certain physical coordinates, they move around, and they end up at other coordinates. The working of general relativity is fixed but the theory of relativity is something that can be tweaked by individual physicists. The coordinates can be described differently mathematically. These different descriptions are called “metrics." For defining black holes and wormholes, one of the most famous metrics is known as the Schwarzschild metric.

However, Live Science reports that Schwarzschild metric comes with a complex mathematics and it misbehaves at a particular distance from the black hole, which is known as the Schwarzschild radius or the event horizon. Hence this creates an unstable pathway and sending anything inside the wormhole will not be a good idea.

However, Pascal’s theory, described in October in the preprint database arXiv, uses a new metric called the Eddington-Finkelstein metric instead. With the introduction of this new metric, Pascal found that he could more easily trace the path of a particle through a hypothetical wormhole. He also found that the particle can cross the event horizon, enter the wormhole tunnel and escape through the other side, in a finite amount of time.

