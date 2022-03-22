Brief Freedom? The Japanese Brand That's On a Mission to Free Us from Underwear

Although theoretically essential, underwear can also be restrictive. So seems to be the opinion of a Japanese brand that has launched a crowdfunding campaign to market a pair of shorts designed to be worn with no panties, boxer shorts or other such undergarments. And considering the initiative’s success, it seems that there’s no shortage of people ready to go commando.

The various covid lockdowns spurred some women to give up wearing bras, whether temporarily or permanently. But now, a Japanese brand is going even further by proposing a pair of shorts with a specific technology, making it possible for the wearer to do away with panties or boxers. And the success of the fundraising campaign shows the public’s enthusiasm for this “no underwear" approach. To date, the brand has raised 11 times the amount it set out to collect.

A concept that could inspire many a brand, these Totonou Pants are essentially shorts that combine aesthetics, comfort and breathability. They have a patented three-dimensional inner lining that’s seamfree, and which is based on the kind already found in swimwear. The objective is to promote breathability and to combat moisture. Without going into too much detail, everything was taken into account to ensure that men and women enjoy a certain comfort without being bothered by any inconvenience caused by the absence of underwear.

Advertisement

This unisex shorts model is available in a wide range of sizes and colors. On the Japanese platform Makuake, it states that the shorts can be worn from the moment you get out of the bath until the next morning, but they can also be worn out and about like any other garment. The shorts are currently priced at 8,800 yen (about $74). And while this is only a first design, there’s no doubt that other pieces — from jeans to suit pants — could be set to follow.v

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.