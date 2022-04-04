'Bring Raina Back': CSK May Have Lost Another IPL 2022 Game But These Memes are a Win

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions of IPL, have started the 2022 edition of the cricket carnival on a disappointing note. The Men in Yellow, led by Ravindra Jadeja, lost their third consecutive contest on Sunday night against a dominant Punjab Kings spearheaded by Mayank Agarwal. Batting first, PBKS’ Liam Livingstone lived up to his hefty price tag as the English cricketer smacked 32-ball-60 taking his side to a decent score of 180 for 8 in 20 overs. In response, Chennai Super Kings fell like a house of cards as their scorecard read 36/5 at one stage before Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shivam Dube stitched together a partnership and brought some stability to the otherwise wobbly run-chase. Himachal Pradesh seam bowler Vaibhav Arora (4-0-21-2) along with Player of the Match Livingstone (3-0-25-2) ensured the mighty CSK camp were bundled out for 126.

Having registered yet another loss, CSK fans were understandably disappointed. Some pleaded to bring back Suresh Raina to the side, while Mumbai Indians fans found some solace in the fact that Chennai overtook them in the number of losses in the ongoing tournament.

Chennai Super Kings are now placed at the 9th position of the points table and a couple of losses could really put them under huge pressure and within a sniffing distance of the point of no return. Registering their second victory out of 3 contests, Punjab Kings is happily placed at the fourth position.

