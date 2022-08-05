Britain's 'Oldest Twins' Thelma and Elma Turn 103, Share Secrets to a Long Life

Thelma and Elma, thought to be Britain’s oldest twins, just celebrated their 103rd birthday and also shared the tips to living a long life. The twins celebrated their special day with family in an intimate and cheerful gathering, as seen in a video posted by BBC on Instagram. When asked their secret, Thelma said, “Well, I like my food. Put it that way." Elma chimed in, saying, “I like a brandy at night. I like a brandy and lemonade at night."

Thelma and Elma cut a cake as their family sang “happy birthday", and could also be seen cradling two little babies. The 103-year-old pair were born in 1919. They also spoke about how lovely it is to be together with family, as they don’t get to be together very often.

The Mayor of Stockport was invited to their birthday. “Happy 103rd birthday greetings for Stockport born twin sisters Thelma Barratt and Elma Harris . So pleased as Mayor to have been invited to take part in the family celebration 🎉 with bouquets presented from the Borough. Take care ladies xx," he wrote on Twitter.

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised Venezuela’s Juan Vicente Perez as the oldest person living (male). He is around 113 years old. In a video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, the former sheriff could be seen gleefully announcing his achievement of becoming the oldest man in the world. On being asked about how long he thinks he will live, Juan said that he was going to be around at least 10 more years. The world’s oldest living man also shared his advice with others and asked people to not take too much alcohol.

Juan got the title of the oldest living person (male) on February 22 this year after the death of Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia at 113 years and 341 days on January 18 this year.

