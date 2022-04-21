Britain's Queen Elizabeth Gets Her Own Barbie Doll to Mark Platinum Jubilee

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year. Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday it was commemorating the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll. Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day. Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

In an another case, Queen Elizabeth II recently approved an updated copy of The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser, And The Wardrobe. The book was first published in 2019 and was authored by Queen’s right-hand woman, Angela Kelly. Angela Kelly is the queen’s closest aide and has been taking care of the Queen for roughly 30 years now. Angela helps the queen with every personal chore and manages her expensive jewellery and dresses.

According to the Bookseller, the updated version of the book will contain some exclusive excerpts from Queen’s life during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit the world, the 95-year-old monarch moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle with her late husband Prince Phillip, who passed away at the age of 99.

Along with the couple went a very limited and selected staff who were the closest to the queen, and Kelly was leading the group as the chief. In her updated version, Kelly has shone a light on details about the queen’s experience during the lockdown and also talks about how she coped with Prince Phillip’s demise. The personal account will be based on what came to be known as the ‘HMS Bubble’ which fostered the Royal couple and their last moments together.

In addition to this, Kelly has also mentioned the new roles she had to do for the queen, including dressing and cutting her hair. Queen Elizabeth’s image has her hair as an integral part. It is believed that her hairstyle changed only three times since she became the queen after ascending to the throne, more than 70 years ago.

