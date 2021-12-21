British Armour Company Develops T-shirt That Protects You From Knife Attacks

A British armour company has developed a unique t-shirt, which can protect you against attacks with the sharpest knives. The company, the PPSS Group, is primarily known for body protection armours. This special t-shirt is made from carbon fibre, which is much stronger than cotton fibre.

Usually, armour or weapon companies do not make any safety jackets for the common citizens. However, this special t-shirt can even protect you from a knife attack.

In a video shared on Facebook, a man wearing the same t-shirt is attacked with a sharp knife. After the attack, the t-shirt was removed, not even a scratch was found on the body of the person. The T-shirt was so thick that even the sharpest weapon couldn’t harm the inner body.

British Armour Company PPSS Group has designed this T-shirt for common people. Earlier, this company has made various anti–bullet and anti-weapon armours but now it has created this special T-shirt to save people from knife attacks.

The price of these armour t-shirts ranges from Rs 16000 to Rs 19000. The half sleeve v-neck t-shirt is being sold for Rs 16,000 while the full-sleeve t-shirt is available for Rs 19000.

With time, various armour companies across the world are manufacturing advanced shields.

