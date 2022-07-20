British Face the Heat as Twitter Asks How They Colonised So Many 'Hot Countries'

Europe is currently grappling with a heatwave and Britain really felt the brunt of it on Tuesday, as temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time. The heatwave left western Europe sweltering, fuelling ferocious wildfires and stretching emergency services, as it swept north, as per an AFP report. While this is a serious impact of climate change, people on Twitter had a wry concern: how did the British colonise all those countries under similar weather conditions?

Countries colonized by the British included India, Hong Kong, many countries in Africa- which are now Kenya, Sudan, Lesotho, Botswana, Northern Somalia, Egypt, Eastern Ghana, Gambia, Niger, and Benin, among others.

Someone did point out that this genre of comment did not quite add up given the current circumstance.

After the UK’s warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory. Britain’s previous all-time temperature record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in eastern England in 2019, had already been broken earlier Tuesday.

(With AFP inputs)

