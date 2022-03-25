British Finance Minister Struggling With Contactless Payment at Store Will Make You Chuckle

Contactless payments are widely touted to supersede cash and other traditional forms of payments. The global coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the need to switch to a safer touchless mode of payment. However, for some, contactless payments might not be as easy as just handing out cash for a good or service. The reason we are saying this is because recently, a video of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, went viral on social media. Reason – the clip shows Sunak momentarily getting confused while paying for a can of coke via card.

In a video posted by a Twitter user going by the name Lucy, the chancellor can be seen fumbling while paying for a canned Coca Cola at a store.

The Chancellor can be seen trying to scan his contactless bank card when the cashier holds up a barcode scanner to scan the coke. The cashier then asks Sunak to show the beverage can for scanning instead of his card from the other side of a glass barrier.

While it is not evident from the clip if Rishi Sunak is or isn’t aware of the process of contactless payment, the internet was quick to reach a conclusion. Sharing the clip, the user wrote: “Chancellor of the exchequer doesn’t know how to use contactless, my head’s gone."

Another user replied to the original tweet and wrote: “For me, it’s not even that’s he doesn’t know how to use a bank card (I’ve made silly mistakes at payment), it’s that he clearly doesn’t realise you need to scan items when you buy them."

Rishi Sunak was appointed to the second-highest political office in 2020 and is widely believed to be the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister. Media reports have often reported that he is also the bookmakers’ choice to occupy 10 Downing Street. The Indian-origin Chancellor is highly qualified as he is an alumnus of Oxford, as well as, Stanford University. Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, who is the daughter of Infosys’ co-founder Narayana Murthy.

