British Gardener Sets World Record by Growing Over 1200 Tomatoes on Single Stem

A British gardener has broken his own record of growing the maximum number of tomatoes from a single stem. Douglas Smith, who hails from Stanstead Abbotts, England, harvested more than 1,200 tomatoes to create a new world record.

Smith made a world record in 2021 when he planted a tomato plant in his garden that produced up to 839 tomatoes on one stem in just a few months. After just a few months, the gardener from England approached Guinness World Records to claim the record after growing over 1,200 tomatoes in one stem. The previous record of 488 wasn’t broken in almost a decade.

Douglas Smith technically beat his previous record last year, as the tomato plant was fully grown in September 2021, but the Guinness World Records verification process takes time.

“I sought a new challenge for 2021 after achieving the UK record for the largest tomato in the UK in 2020 with a 3.106kg (6.85lb) tomato," Douglas said when submitting for the record. By comparison, the world’s heaviest tomato weighed 10 lb 12.7 oz (4.896 kg), grown by Dan Sutherland (USA) in 2020.

Instead of settling on achieving UK records, IT manager Douglas applied a scientific approach to his tomato farming methods to become the best in the world. He researched a variety of scientific articles and even obtained soil samples to be evaluated in a lab, allowing him to fine-tune the formula until it was perfect. The world-record-breaking tomatoes were grown in a greenhouse in Douglas’ back garden, where he tends to the trusses for up to four hours per week.

An independent horticulturist did the official count.

