British Man Not Able To Close Eyes After Botched Surgery

Humans have nourished a desire from times immemorial to appear smart and attractive. This desire can sometimes become so overwhelmingly powerful that they may even undergo surgeries or operations. These surgeries and operations may take those people a bit closer to the goal of attaining a picture perfect body, but sometimes cause undesirable changes. One such case was reported in the UK

According to a report by Daily Mail, 79-year-old Pete Broadhurst, a painter and decorator by profession, is a pensioner. A video, now doing the rounds in social media, starts with Pete desperately trying to close his eyes. He then narrated his ordeal. Pete said he wanted to have a surgery for removing fat from his cheeks.

This puffiness in his cheeks have been caused by a dental treatment Pete had to undergo in 1959. His ex-wife had labelled him ugly because of this condition. Pete vowed to get rid of this “ugliness" but only to be confronted with a larger problem.

Pete went through neck lift surgery, blepharoplasty and rhinoplasty in 2019. Blepharoplasty repairs droopy eyelids while rhinoplasty is a surgery that changes the shape of nose.

Due to these surgeries, Pete was faced with the problem of not being able to close his eyelids. Doctors told him that it is a temporary problem and will eventually get healed on it’s own. However, the problem persisted, causing Pete to face a living nightmare. His condition became pathetic as he started vomiting. He contacted emergency services who advised him to go to Birmingham.

Advised for another operation, Pete was all up for it to get rid of the problem. Still, he has not attained satisfactory results. The severity of this problem can be gauged from the fact that Pete has to apply tape on his eyes while sleeping. For keeping his eyes moist, he has to apply eye drops.

