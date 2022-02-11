British Man Who Accidentally Vomited Out False Teeth in Spain Gets it Back after 11 Years

A British man got the surprise of his life when he received an unexpected parcel from the Spanish authorities on February 9. The parcel carried, the man, Paul Bishop’s false teeth set that he had accidentally vomited into a bin during a vacation at a Spanish resort back in 2011. Years later, the Spanish authorities found the teeth in a landfill and send them back to Paul at his Greater Manchester residence using the DNA details for tracking. Explaining the incident, Paul told LadBible that he had gone to Spain’s Benidorm town to celebrate his friend’s 50th birthday. Drinking through the day, Paul had a lot of beers and was halfway through another pint of cider at the bar when his friends told him, that they were moving on. Paul gulped the remaining pint in one go but soon started to feel a bit uneasy

“As we were leaving, I noticed this big green bottle bin so sloshed it all out," he said. Paul vomited and moved to the next bar with a bit of relief without realising that he had lost his false teeth set. After being reminded by one of his friends, Paul rushed back to check the bin but could not find the teeth amidst hundreds of bottles in there. The next morning, he gave another attempt at locating teeth but to no avail.

Advertisement

Paul now had no other option but to spend his remaining vacation without teeth. “I’d taken my Elvis suit and promised my mates I would sing, so I had to do it with no teeth in," said Paul. Returning home Paul got a new denture made for $815 (Rs 62,000 approx) and moved on in his life. So when he received the parcel from the Spanish authorities earlier this week Paul thought it was a ‘wind up’. Along with the teeth set, Paul also received a letter that revealed that the denture set was kept in storage for many years before a lab technician identified him through DNA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.