British Official Shares Photo of Autistic Son Making Navratri Wish in Temple, Wins Hearts

The photo shared by Alex Ellis, British high commissioner to India, marking World Autism Day and Navratri has touched a chord with netizens. April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day and also the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Mentioning both, the British official shared a photo of his son, who is on the autism spectrum, making a wish at a Hindu temple. Tomás can be seen standing under a canopy of bells. In many temples across the country, devotees tie a bell while praying for their wish to come true. The photo seems to have been taken in one such temple. Replying to one comment, Ellis confirmed that Tomás is “very healthy and on the autistic spectrum."

“Today is #worldaustismday & #Navratri - combining both, here is our autistic son Tomás making a wish in a temple."

Good wishes for Tomás poured in from all sides. Dr Andrew Fleming, deputy commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hoped that the wish comes true.

“Brilliant! Wish it comes true."

“Wish all your wishes and that of Thomas comes true. My son is autistic too!"

“My son is autistic too."

“It was so nice of you to wish us all. You and Tomás touched my heart. Wishing your family here and back home a prosperous and healthy year ahead."

“Tomás, keep healing the world around you with your unconditional sweetness and simplicity. One who can touch the heart, is indeed a great soul!!!"

Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2 globally to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that distorts the communication and social interaction skills of a person. The symptoms of ASD can be detected before a child reaches the age of three years old, and the disorder is mainly caused by genetics and biological differences in brain development. However, the disorder can be effectively dealt with if the patient or parents seek medical help as soon as possible after the diagnosis.

