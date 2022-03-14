British Prison Officers Advised Not to Shout at Inmates. Here's Why

In an unusual advisory, prison officers in Britain have been told not to shout at inmates to make a more positive living environment, Daily Star has reported.

The suggestion came in a report from the HM Inspectorate of Prisons titled Focus On Women’s Prisons. The report stressed the need to make the prison environment more liveable for prisoners and suggested certain measures to be taken for the same.

In the report, it has been said that shouting at inmates tends to upset them. The report said that inspectors visited five prison units in six months. These included units that house some of the most dreaded inmates. HMP Send and HMP Low Newton have murderers Joanna Dennehy and Baby P fiend Tracey Connelly as inmates. Other units also included HMP Styal, HMP Foston Hall and HMP Downview.

To infuse positivity inside the prison compound, the report shared that a “reflection garden" has also been created at one of the units. It also featured a photo of a beautified prison complex that had flowers, benches, ponds, trees and manicured grounds.

Apart from suggesting that officers refrain from yelling at prisoners, the report mentioned other ways that could help inmates remain positive. It emphasised that there should be more open spaces and areas while the use of loudspeaker systems or “shouting down the landing to attract someone’s attention" should be avoided.

As per reports, other prisons have taken different measures aimed at making a more positive environment for inmates. In some jails, it has now become common to refer to the prison cells as rooms. Whereas, inmates are called by their first names in some jails. According to a Prison Service spokesman, governors have the “flexibility" to decide what they want to call the incarcerated individuals.

