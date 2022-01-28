British Rail Delivery Group Offers Free Breakfast to Attract Commuters, But...

The Covid-19 pandemic is showing no signs of ebbing and therefore everyone has been working from home. The British Rail Delivery Group has, however, introduced a new offer — complimentary breakfast food and hot drinks — to get more commuters to travel in the morning.

But the scheme backfired on the very first day after the commuters were left stuck in a loop of mail verifications, according to Daily Mail. Some passengers faced sign in problems too.

The British Rail Delivery Group offered free bacon rolls and hot drinks to train commuters to boost the government’s drive to get workers back in the office. Besides these benefits, access to free audiobooks and a mindfulness application is also guaranteed.

According to the Railway Delivery Group, passengers are required to sign up to nationalrail.co.uk/commuter. Then they can collect the rewards they want.

The commuters, though, were not happy after they faced technical glitches in their endeavour to get rewards. Out of frustration, they faced while signing in, some even threw their phones out of the train. Some even complained about the unresponsive regulator form. People were also frustrated over the emails taking an hour to arrive. RDG has been contacted to comment about the technical issues.

Some people said that such issues can be because it is a new website. A new website means that public domain servers work at a much slower speed than normal.

If these servers recognise that emails are not spam, they can be released quickly. Due to this factor, some users can find their emails in the junk folder.

Some users said they would like to have on-time trains and cheap ticket prices instead of these offers.

