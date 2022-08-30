British Stunt Driver Parks Electric Car With Just 30 cm to Spare to Set Guinness World Record

If parking in a tight spot is your superpower, you may well have a very chance of making it to the world record books. But before that, you will have to better this UK stunt driver’s record for the tightest parking in an electric car. The stunt driver, Paul Swift, recently got his name etched in the Guinness World record book after successfully reversing and squeezing his White Mini Cooper into a small spot only 30 cm or 11.8 inches longer than the car itself. In the video of the record-breaking feat at the British Motor Show, Swift makes his way into the small gap between two cars with a drift.

The record measures the smallest space into which an electric car can be parked in line with other vehicles. The gap is measured after subtracting the length of the car being parked from the space available for parking.

Swift on the first day of the British Motor Show broke the same record with 13.8 inches or 35 cm to spare.

And after he was done claiming the parking records, Swift also broke the record for the “most donuts" (spins) around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute, not once but twice.

Swift spun a yellow Ford Mustang around the moving motorbike 10 spines after initially setting the record with 8 spins.

In 2020, UK’s Alastair Moffatt had broken the record for the tightest parallel park. In the video of his record-breaking feat, Moffatt can be seen pulling an evidently tricky reverse parallel parking manoeuvre as he parks his car into a small space leaving only 34 cm between his car and those that are in front and back.

He then partnered with compatriots John and Trevor Moffatt to attempt the record for the tightest triple car parallel park. The British trio broke the tightest simultaneous triple car parallel park record set by Li Long, Jia Han and Xia Hongjun.

