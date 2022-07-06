British Woman Has Lived in Same House for 104 Years and Has No Plans of Leaving it

While most of us wish to own a home with the latest inbuilt technologies, a great-grandmother made sure that her loyalty remained with her childhood home, where she has lived for 104 years. Yes, you heard that right! A 104-year-old UK woman, Elsie Allcock has lived in the same house since she was born, and interestingly during her stay in that house, she has witnessed two world wars, the reign of four kings and queens, and 25 prime ministers. Elsie was born in June 1918, when George V was king, and the First World War was still a few months away from ending.

It is amusing to learn that since then a century of history has passed, which includes another World War, human beings landing on the moon, the intense rise and fall of the Soviet Union, the evolution of the internet and so much more. As per The Sun, Elsie was born in a two-bedroom terraced house on Baker Street in Huthwaite, which was rented by her father in 1902 for seven shillings and sixpence makes around £30 (Rs 2,800) in today’s money. The youngest of the five children, Elsie lost her mother to pneumonia when she was 14 years old.

During World War II in 1941, Elsie married her husband Bill. The Sun quoted her as saying, “My mum, Eliza, died so I stayed to look after my dad. When me and Bill married, we just stopped here and never left. My dad died in 1949 and we finally bought the house in the 1960s." Now, the house is worth £75,000, but at that time the 104-year-old bought the home for £250 after taking a loan. Elsie in her conversation added that she never wished “to live anywhere else" and her home “means everything" to her.

Elsie added that very little has changed and she wouldn’t have been happy anywhere else. Her 75-year-old son revealed that his mother loves the house because it is “full of memories." Elsie’s daughter-in-law, Pat Allcock called the house to be “the focal point for the entire family." Moreover, Elsie said that now she is so familiar with her house that she can make her “way around it even in the dark."

