British Woman Travels 7,000 KM To Meet Boyfriend in US Prison

A British woman fell head over heels with a man living thousands of miles away in a US prison. Katie started writing letters to a prisoner on a website called Write a Prisoner.com. According to The Sun website, Katie fell in love with a prisoner, Danny, in a US prison 7,000 km away. Since then, Katie has also started a TikTok account @katiedanny12 under her and Danny’s name.

Katie, who reached America from Britain, said that gradually both of them started bonding through letters, and then they started talking occasionally via video calls. According to the report, Danny was accused of illegally possessing a weapon, after which he was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Danny has spent 5 years in jail. Just by writing a letter and video calling, the two got so attached that Katie decided to meet Danny. She travelled from Britain to America. During her entire journey, she shared her experience on Tiktok.

Advertisement

Katie, sharing her experience, said that first, she was a bit scared but was very happy when she finally met Danny for the first time. Both got 4 hours to talk and during that time, they talked lovingly.

Both are happy that they have found a loving partner. Now Katie is waiting for Danny to complete his sentence and come out of jail. They both have made a plan to get married. Meanwhile, Danny has sent one of his t-shirts for Katie which she keeps with herself. Netizens were all praises for the adoring love story of the couple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.