British Woman With Unexplained Skin Condition Makes Her Look Like She Is Bruised

There are innumerable unexplained medical conditions that health organisations around the world are still trying to find a cure for. A British woman has come into the spotlight due to her unexplained skin condition that first appeared in 2015.

Nancy Morel, 19, noticed that something was wrong with her skin for the first time in 2015 when she was shopping with her mom Jackie, 50. According to the Metro, UK, she had swollen lips that seemed she had been stung by an insect. When she arrived at the A&E department of the Milton Keynes University Hospital, Buckinghamshire, doctors suspected that the condition was an allergic reaction of some sort to ibuprofen.

She was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. However, doctors were unable to pinpoint her issue and the diagnosis of her rare symptoms remained unexplained. She was also suspected to have urticarial vasculitis – a rare condition where the blood vessels swell.

Nancy, who is currently a content creator from Milton Keynes, shared the news about her condition, “My whole skin flares up in what looks like rashes and bruises. It constantly feels like hundreds of needles poking in and out – it’s very sore."

After countless tests, her skin condition remained undiagnosed, and she has tried innumerable treatments from ointments to creams to other medications. But instead of getting better, all of them acted against her and she started feeling sick, and tired and her behaviour was negatively affected. She even had to take days off from school.

She is glad that she wasn’t treated badly at her school due to her condition and appreciates her peers for not having “a bad word to say" about her condition. She further added, “They grew up learning about my condition with me.

Currently, Nancy can only use paracetamol to relieve her pain during flare-ups.

