Britney Spears Accuses Sister of Promoting Book on TV Show at her Expense

International musical icon Britney Spears has been going through a very rough patch since the last few years. She had been under conservatorship for 13 years during which her entire lifestyle as well as finances were controlled by her father. She was living a life devoid of freedom for 13 years until a court ended her conservatorship in November last year. During this period, she had not been on good terms with her family, which included her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. And now, although the conservatorship has ended, it looks like the siblings are not yet ready to bury the past and move on. Their feud took a new turn recently after Jamie appeared on a TV interview recently and got engaged in a public dispute with sister Britney. After the interview on Wednesday, Britney has gone on to say that Jamie has used the interview to promote her book at her sister’s expense.

Advertisement

Jamie was on ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this week in a bid to promote her memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’, which chronicles her life story including her relationship with Britney and the role she played in the singer’s controversial conservatorship. The book also talks about her daughter’s near-fatal accident 5 years ago. In the interview, she claimed to have been her sister’s biggest supporter and said she had taken steps to free Britney from her conservatorship. However, she also called Britney ‘paranoid, erratic and spiralling’ in the same interview. She said that she was merely 17 when her sister’s conservatorship started and was going to have a baby. She did not completely understand what was happening to Britney.

But, she continued, “Once I realised that, ‘you know what, she’s in a conservatorship’, I felt like I just didn’t want to be a part of [it] until maybe she was out of the conservatorship. So there was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was then it’s a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it."

Britney responded to the interview through her Twitter handle where she said she was bothered by how Jamie said that her sister’s behaviour was out of control. According to her, Jamie had not been around her much 15 years ago and during the conservatorship, and hence the only reason she would be saying all these was if she wanted to promote her book at her sister’s expense.

Advertisement

Britney also expressed her displeasure over the fact that Jamie performed remixes of her hit songs previously. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby," the 40-year-old pop star wrote while adding that Jamie never had to work for anything and also got things on a platter.

Advertisement

The BBC reported Jamie reacting to Britney’s post by saying that her book is not all about Britney and she cannot help it if she was born in the same family as her sister, which means some of her experiences will automatically involve her sister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.