Brits Who Snore Eligible For Govt Allowance Of Rs 15,000 Per Week; Know More

Snoring can be an issue for people around you. Although you remain oblivious of it, you can cause disturbance to others you share a room with if you snore a lot. You would probably think you are much better off without this annoying habit but would you believe there are people out there who make money because of their snoring? Yes, it is true. According to a report in Kent Live, the UK government is paying about Rs 15,000 per week to people who snore while sleeping at night, in the form of Personal Independence Payments.

Personal Independence Payment or PIP is a benefit paid to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions or disabilities. The question that should linger on your mind now is how can snoring be related to that.

Advertisement

Although snoring is typically thought of as a harmless habit that disturbs those who are attempting to sleep, it may be a sign of a disorder called obstructive sleep apnea. Multiple breathing pauses lasting longer than 10 seconds at a time caused by upper airway constriction or collapse define this condition. Loud snoring is one of the most common symptoms.

In the UK, a range of so-called “hidden health illnesses" such as anxiety, depression, diabetes, and hearing loss - as well as snoring, or sleep apnea, qualify one for the money. According to the Kent Live report, 2,217 persons in the UK are presently requesting assistance through the Personal Independence Payment for diseases related to sleep apnea and the upper respiratory tract.

UK citizens can take advantage of this scheme every week. A health professional assesses their condition and the condition must have prevailed for at least 3 months and caused problems in their daily lives.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here