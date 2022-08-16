'Brown Girls Last': TikToker 'Rating' Women Based on Race, Looks Gets Taken Apart

A TikToker, Avaneesh, is getting taken apart on Twitter after his wildly misogynistic videos rating women based on various physical and race-specific characteristics. One such offensive video, for instance, ranks women thus: “1. Blonde white girls, 2. Brunette white girls, 3. Lightskin latina girls, 4. Regular Latina girls, 5. Asian girls, 6. Black girls, 7. Guys, 8. Brown girls [sic]." Among other takes worthy of being taken apart, Avaneesh has advised “females" to focus on their looks over education, and spoken about how he’s more attractive than “90% Indians on Earth, clouted and premed".

Snapshots from Avaneesh’s TikTok videos began circulating on Twitter and naturally, he was taken apart. For the past few months, Avaneesh’s videos have been finding their way onto Twitter users’ timelines and causing uproar. At this point, many have surmised that Avaneesh’s takes could be created purely for the shock value of it all.

Avaneesh joins a long line of misogynistic social media stars. For instance, TikTok star kickboxer Andrew Tate, has also earned his position as a face of misogyny on the Internet. The White Ribbon Charity has called Tate’s comments “extremely misogynistic" and said that they could have serious long-term effects on a young audience, as per a report by London Evening Standard. The charity called for the videos of Tate to be removed from TikTok; he was already once banned from Twitter.

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic and other harmful comments. Starting from suggesting that women should “bear responsibility" for being raped, calling them “man’s property" to claiming depression isn’t real, Tate has said it all.

