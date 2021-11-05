'Brown Girls': Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling Unite for Pre-Diwali Bash

YouTuber and former late night show host Lilly Singh reunited with her brown girl gang at a pre-Diwali party in the US. The Canadian-Indian comedian posted a picture on Instagram sharing a glimpse into the star-studded party she attended. Lilly was seen with actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling in her recent post on social media. In another picture shared by the social media influencer, Lilly was seen with Priyanka having a fun moment on the dance floor. The pre-Diwali party was hosted by Mindy on Wednesday night and was attended by Liza Koshy, Lilly and Priyanka among others. 39-year-old Priyanka shared her desi girl look for the party on Instagram. The actress wore a sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse creation by Arpita Mehta for the party.

For the chhoti Diwali celebration, Lilly wore a red sherwani over a pair of brown pants and a ribbed crop top. The 33-year-old artist who came out as bisexual in 2019 gave a new twist to the traditional attire which she accessorised with a pair of earrings and maangteeka.

The party was largely attended by women from the South Asian community and as Kaling’s post on Instagram mentioned, “Last night I was so proud to host a Diwali party with my friends Meena at Phenomenal and Deepica at Live Tinted. Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture (they also have an amazing Live Tinted collab out now!)” Kaling’s caption further commended the women of the South Asian community as it read, “We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments).”

The actress also mentioned how the strides made by the women are extraordinary and wrote, “This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are here. Next year will be even bigger. Here are some pics from last night.”

Kaling’s post was praised by several celebrities including Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon and model Padma Lakshmi who commented, “Just beautiful.”

Kaling, who starred in Emmy-award winning American comedy show The Office, was also dressed in a deep purple Falguni Shane Peacock.

