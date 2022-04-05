BTS ARMY Demands Apology from Australian Show for Cracking 'Racist' Joke on V

ARMYs are trending ‘apologise to BTS’ on Twitter after an Australian current affairs show made a joke on BTS member Kim ‘V’ Tae-hyung that fans found to be “racist". As per a Daily Mail report, the offending footage appeared in a Grammy recap run by the channel, wherein V was shown in an edited montage that was meant as a joke on the K-pop group’s recent brush with Covid-19. The edit implied that V was still contagious and spreading the disease when he attended the Las Vegas show, which is factually incorrect. “K-pop sensation BTS dropped in, dismissing their very recent battle with Covid-19," one of the hosts said over the footage of V. The singer had simply been dancing to Justin Bieber’s performance of ‘Peaches’.

ARMYs were outraged, not just because V was shown “coughing up" Covid-19 virus-like particles in the edited footage, but also because many artists have caught and recovered from the infection recently, with none of the targeting that BTS received in this particular video. The Australian channel has deleted its tweet after the uproar.

Advertisement

BTS member Jungkook had recently tested positive for Covid-19 but was cleared to attend the Grammys after receiving a negative test. BTS and their fans were hoping that the K-pop group would win a Grammy award this year. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit track Butter. However, the song lost to Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More with SZA.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.