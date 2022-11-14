BTS ARMYs Are Emotional Over the Exact Moment V Came Up With 'I Purple You'

BTS ARMYs hold the colour purple in the highest regard. In the fandom, everything good and true is purple. The traditional red hearts, among ARMYs, have permanently changed colours to purple. But do you know the origin of the significance of purple in the BTS fandom? It was Kim Tae-hyung, popularly known as V, who came up with the phrase “I Purple You", all the way back in 2016. A video of the moment that would go on to become significant among ARMYs and BTS themselves down the years has resurfaced on Twitter.

Shared on Twitter by an account called ‘BTS through years’, the video shows V coming up with the meaning of purple. “Do you know what purple means? Purple is the last colour of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time." He quickly adds that he made it up, and other BTS members and the fans all tell him that he got them. “I wish I can see you for a long time just like the colour purple," V adds.

“We’ll always trust you and go up the stairs with you," he says. “You don’t need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We’ll go up really high. I’ll make it nice." The audience then erupts into applause.

A lot has happened since then. BTS’ managing agency BigHit Official, took to Twitter to confirm that member Jungkook is a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. While doing so, the agency further confirmed that he will also perform at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

Meanwhile, a social media user asked Jin about his upcoming birthday plans (on December 4). To this, the singer revealed that he would be on the frontlines by then and added that therefore, he would not be able to celebrate his birthday with his fans, leaving them heartbroken.

