BTS ARMYs of India and Pakistan Battle it Out on Social Media

When it comes to BTS, India vs Pakistan rivalry is not just confined to Biryani and its origin. Recently, in a streaming party, Indian and Pakistani BTS fans came out to show support for their teams. While Indians joined with SexyTeamIndia , Pakistan fans joined with SexyTeamPak. While a few deemed it as ‘one of the most historical event in ARMY,’ others were just motivating people to join in. “DOOM BOY RM #SexyTeamIndia I’m listening to the hot trending song of my choice #SexyNukim by #BalmingTiger featuring #RM #BTSRM of #BTS," wrote a Twitter user. Many other similar tweets were seen going viral at that time. Have a look:

“WE’RE TRENDING OMGGG LESGGOOO YOU GUYS ARE DOING SO WELL INDIAN ARMYS LET’S KEEP UP THIS ENERGY," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier the same day, Hastag Biryani went viral after Jimin took to Weverse and shared how he was thinking about what to eat and asked everyone if they had eaten. He was soon flooded with suggestions like pork belly and fried rice. One ARMY suggested, “You can try biryani", adding how it’s very delicious. To this, Jimin replied, “It’s Indian food." Clearly, this is a connection that was too much for Desi hearts to take at once.

Jimin recently also said that he would like to try pole dancing when the members were discussing ideas for future RUN BTS episodes and predictably, ARMY Twitter erupted. In fact, Namjoon chimed in to tell Jimin that pole dancing would suit him; ARMYs certainly agreed. Among other ideas discussed by the members were flying yoga and rhythmic gymnastics. BTS member V was also recently seen doing a bit of pole dancing after the Paris Fashion Week.

