'BTS in Military' Memes Take Over As Emotional ARMYs Look Forward to 2025

BTS ARMYs’ lives have been shaken ever since BigHit Music shared that Jin has decided to withdraw his request to delay his military training. Jin’s fellow BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also enlist for the training. “BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the band’s agency wrote in a statement on WeVerse.

BTS will regroup as a band in 2025. ARMY Twitter is in shambles, but they’re not going anywhere. The memes they have been making about BTS members in the military are proof. Three years is nothing, ARMYs have said, as they camp out on Twitter to wait it out.

“BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now," BigHit added in their statement.

Jin will initiate the process of military enlistment as soon as his solo release is concluded at the end of October. Other BTS members will follow suit according to their individual plans. There has been media speculation that Jin’s upcoming solo might be a collaboration with Coldplay.

