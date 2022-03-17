BTS' Jungkook Just Watched K-Drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' and ARMYs are Losing it

It is no secret that fans of the world’s biggest band BTS keep an eye on what their K-pop idols like to watch, wear, or eat. So when BTS singer Jungkook shared a hilarious scene from the Korean drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, it was certainly going to blow up. Earlier on Tuesday, the golden maknae of the Grammy-nominated South Korean band shared a hilarious scene from the Nam Joo-Hyuk and Kim Tae-ri-starrer drama. The 24-year-old singer shared a scene from the drama on Instagram Story while he giggled. The singer was certainly enjoying the scene between Joo-Hyuk and Tae-Ri as he giggled while the Netflix series played.

Fans of BTS and the American streaming platform were quick to notice the development. Netflix shared memes inspired by Jungkook’s love for Twenty-Five Twenty-One on social media; While Netflix India tweeted, “Telling everyone I watched Twenty-Five Twenty-One with Jungkook today."

BTS fans were also elated to find the singer enjoying the drama, while some even expressed their wish to watch the next episode with Jungkook. One of the users commented, “Jungkook, you are free to watch the next episode with me."

Jungkook’s love for Twenty-Five Twenty-One even inspired some users to give the drama a second chance and enjoy it just like the K-pop idol. As one fan put it, “The fact that I was watching the 1st episode of this drama literally 2 days ago, and I found it so boring, so I stopped watching it. Might have to give it a second chance now."

Fans of the Korean drama commented, “He’s got good taste."

One fan even pointed out how Joo-hyuk’s acting in the scene reminded them of how BTS members sometimes talk to each other. One of the fans commented, “Is it me or does the male character remind you all of how BTS talk to each other when they do something or say something questionable on BTS Run. I remember Jimin always raises his voice like that at JK or the boys when they do something he doesn’t like lol."

https://twitter.com/BurnTheStageJ/status/1503879184568909824?s=20&t=XtKgJSalJXyS8RsKkYDiTg

Twenty-Five Twenty-One streams on Netflix with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

