BTS' Jungkook Vibing to Harry Styles' 'Matilda', 'Daylight' is the Crossover We Needed

BTS x Harry Styles, anyone? Tough luck on the collab as yet, but Jungkook was recently seen vibing to Harry’s new songs Matilda and Daylight. It’s a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

The artists have been kind to each other for a while, with some BTS members recently attending one of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts and Harry throwing them flowers.

Last year, Jungkook also covered Harry’s song Falling. The original song is a part of the English singer’s album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. Not just fans, another BTS member J-Hope was also surprised by the sudden release. He took to the social media platform Weverse and wrote in Korean when did Jungkook manage to record it. His translated post read, “When did you make this (song).. it’s great."

Meanwhile, Harry has just wrapped up the European leg of his Love on Tour concerts. He is starring in two upcoming films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

