BTS Video of Betty White, Ryan Reynolds from 'The Proposal' Goes Viral After Her Demise

A hilarious clip of Hollywood stars Betty White and Ryan Reynolds has resurfaced on Twitter following the demise of the veteran actress on December 31. The duo, who worked together in the 2009 movie ‘The Proposal’, featured in a behind the scene video where they indulged in a sarcastic and foul-mouthed battle of words. The footage was shared on Twitter on Saturday by Ahmed Ali, who wrote, “This clip of Betty White with Ryan Reynolds lives rent free in my head.”

In the two minute seven second-video, Betty is seen approaching Ryan and misidentifies him as “Bryan.” Betty is seen asking Ryan to get him a cup of coffee as she thinks that he is her assistant on the sets of the movie. To this, Ryan clarifies that they have actually been working together for months, and she tells him that he has been “a terrible assistant.” Ryan then says, “That’s because I’m not an assistant Betty, I mean I play an assistant in the movie. I am an actor and you should know that.” That is when Betty surprises Ryan and the viewers as she says, “When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a fu****g cup of coffee.”

An infuriated Ryan then tells Betty, “I am going to tell you exactly how it is. You seem like an adorable sweet lady on the outside, but on the inside you’re like this seething demon. You hear me?” That is when Betty turns to Ryan's co-star Sandra Bullock, with crocodile tears seeking comfort from her, while discreetly giving him the finger. As she gains the sympathy of those on the sets including Sandra’s, Ryan is made to look like the bad guy who disrespected the veteran old lady. The video ends with Sandra snubbing Ryan for being rude to Betty. The footage has been viewed over 6.5 million times since it was shared on Saturday.

Tweeple reacted to the video remembering Betty, as one user commented, “She was a brilliant comedian, a great actor and a beautiful human being.”

Soon after Betty’s demise, Ryan also shared a tweet paying his tribute to the actress who died just a few weeks before her 100th birthday. The actor wrote, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Betty had a career spanning more than eight decades in American show business.

