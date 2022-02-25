Bulgarian Baba Vanga Who Predicted 9/11, Brexit Had Said Putin Would Rule the World

Amidst the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it has suddenly become next to impossible to ignore an ominous prophecy made by a visually impaired but revered psychic made decades ago. When Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian national, had told writer Valentin Sidorov that Russia would become the ‘lord of the world’ whereas Europe would become a ‘wasteland’, the world took it seriously because this lady was no joke, a 2018 Birmingham Mail report said. She had a success rate of 85 per cent in her predictions including the rise of ISIS, later the 9/11 attacks and more contextually, Putin’s rise to power.

“All will thaw, like if ice, only one stays undamaged — Vladimir’s majesty, the glory of Russia," Baba Vanga declared in 1979, according to the report. In 1996, Baba passed away at the age of 85. “No one can stop Russia," she was believed to have said. After Putin initially assumed the job of acting President of Russia in December 1999, he has since dominated Russian politics and played a vital role in world affairs.

Interestingly, in addition to correctly predicting the 9/11 attacks, Baba Vanga, who was born in the village of Vangelia Pandeva in Strumica, also predicted Brexit a few decades ago. She had predicted that by 2016, Europe would no longer exist in its current shape. On June 23, 2016, Britain voted to exit the European Union, exactly as she had predicted.

Vanga had made thousands of forecasts throughout her 50-year career, despite being blinded as a child due to a tornado. She predicted in August 1999 that the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk would be flooded and the entire world would mourn. The submarine sank in the Barents Sea in August 2000, killing all of the crew. Vanga also seemed to have predicted that Donald Trump would be elected President of the United States and that as the “45th President of the United States," he would face a catastrophe that would bring “the country down." However, her prediction of Barack Obama being the last President of the US remains a mystery. While she also predicted World War III on the “100th anniversary of the visitation of Our Lady of Fatima", she also foretold that China would become a world power by 2018.

Dubbed the “Nostradamus of the Balkans", Baba Vanga’s words are something that is resonating with all of us as Vladimir Putin has just taken one more step into amplifying his glory.

