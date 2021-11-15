Bull Valued at Rs1 Crore at Bengaluru's Krishi Mela, Owner Says Semen in 'High Demand'

A bull of the Hallikar breed named Krishna and valued at around Rs 1 crore has turned out to be the biggest draw at this year’s Krishi Mela organised in Bengaluru. According to news agency ANI, Boregowda, the owner of the bull said the breed is thought to be the ‘mother of all cattle breeds’. The man also said that the semen of the bull is also in high demand and a dose of is being sold for Rs1,000. This year the fair was organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, will be held from November 11 to 14 on the GKVK campus in Bengaluru.

This year’s Krishi Mela saw registrations by more than 12,000 farmers. Media reports said that as many as 550 stalls with traditional and hybrid crop types, technologies and machinery items alongside cattle, marine and poultry.

Coming to the bull, this one seems to be the main attraction for the fair.

The organisers said this year the ‘mela’ is themed on the sale of seeds, saplings and poultry. Although the fair was supposed to be inaugurated by the state CM Basavaraj Bommai, in his absence a tribal woman turned modern farmer did the honours. Premadasappa lit the lamp on the dias, reports said.

The Hallikar bulls of this breed of cattle are are in much demand for the strength and endurance. It is classified as a draught breed in India.

>(With inputs from ANI)

