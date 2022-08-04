Bumps or Potholes? Desis Try to Decode 'Uncommon' Traffic Sign Spotted in Bengaluru

There are road signs that aren’t as straightforward and easy to comprehend. In a similar vein, the curiosity of a Bengaluru resident helped people learn the meaning of a new road sign, which one may have rarely spotted. Twitter user who goes by the name Aniruddha Mukherjee uploaded an image of the signboard and asked people to make him understand it.

“What traffic symbol is this? This is put up just before Hopefarm signal! #curious" his caption read.

While there were many who came up with hilarious reactions to this, traffic police in the Whitefield area responded to his query. “Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed," said traffic police. Have a look:

“And I thought it was a sign of potholes ahead," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This sign tells that, blind people may use road so be alert, and specially this sign installing at near to blind people school, or regularly they or moving likely places."

This comes in just a few days after a few quirky “no parking" sign boards from Bengaluru were discovered and left the netizens in splits. This happened when a Twitter user named Aditya Morarka shared two images of no parking sign boards outside a house in Koramangala. “Don’t even think of parking here," read the first sign. Another sign read, “No parking, not for 5 minutes, not for 30 seconds, not at all!." The signs make it clear how reluctant the house owners are of random people parking their cars in front of other people’s houses.

People started comparing these parking boards with Pune and other cities. While some favored these boards, others believed that one cannot be restricted from parking. “We have had people park in front of our gate a lot of times we had to take auto Even to hospital. I was in my last trimester of my pregnancy and was walking inside.

A guy parked his car in front of gate. Asked him politely he shouted at me. Experiences must have made them so," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Parking infront of Gates is definitely no because access should not be blocked. But roads are public spaces. Only @blrcitytraffic can decide whether someone can park on a particular road or not. Roads does not belong to owners of adjacent houses (sic)."

