Bumrah Brings England Down on their Knees, Desi Fans Follow Suit With Brutal Memes

Dominant India produced a stellar performance in the first ODI against England in their backyard as the visitors humbled the star-studded Jos Buttler camp by 10 wickets. Put in to bat first, it wasn’t long before English batters were put to test by leading Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. From 6/1, England were quickly reduced to 59/7 and eventually ended their short stay with just 110 on the scoreboard. Bumrah, pick of the bowlers, claimed six wickets for just 19 runs.

To rub salt into their wounds, India chased down 111 without losing any wicket as Rohit Sharma made a mockery of the chase by smashing unbeaten 76 runs off 58 balls.

As many as four England batters were dismissed for a duck: Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone. Watching England tumble and fumble, fans on social media brought their A-game with memes.

The 28-year-old pacer claimed his maiden six-wicket haul in ODIs to dismantle England’s batting order as the hosts were restricted to 110. He became the first Indian pacer to claim six wickets in ODIs on English soil. While it was also the best bowling performance by an Indian against England.

Apart from Bumrah, Shami claimed three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one.

