Bumrah or Yuvraj? Stuart Broad Smoked for 35 Runs in One Over of Test and Fans Had Memes

English pacer Stuart Broad just bowled the most expensive over in Test history. The batter facing Broad? Indian skipper and tailender Jasprit Bumrah. It all happened on the second day of the fifth Test in Edgbaston when Broad came in to bowl the 84th over. Riding on the heroics of the centurians Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, and with no worry in the world having over 370 runs on the board, Bumrah threw his bat at everything that came his way.

This is how Broad’s over read: 4, 4Wd, 6Nb, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1. The fact that Yuvraj Singh had once smoked Broad all the way back in 2007 for six sixes in an over of a T20I match wasn’t lost on anyone.

Naturally, cricket fans were fairly quick to come out with memes.

India recovered exceptionally well as 98/5 eventually ended at 416/10. Bumrah, on the other hand, remained unbeaten for 31 in 16, an innings that was laced with four boundaries and two maximums.

