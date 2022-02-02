'Bunty is Unhappy': Umbrellas Got Expensive in Budget 2022 and it's Pouring Memes

Delivering Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government is expecting India to grow at 9.2 per cent this financial year. Her speech included key developments like the launch of a new digital currency, levying of a 30 per cent tax on crypto and other virtual assets and unchanged income tax slabs. The general public is almost always drawn to what gets cheaper and what gets costlier every Budget, and this time was no different. One detail in particular stuck out: that the duty on umbrellas has been increased and conversely, gemstones and diamonds got cheaper. No umbrella would suffice to fend off the downpour of reactions that occurred on Twitter thereafter, all revolving around the umbrellas finding a mention in the Budget speech.

A Twitter user quipped, “Diamond hua sasta Aur Umbrella Mehanga, Kyunki Baarish toh Kabhi-Kabhi aati hai and Diamonds are forever (sic)."

Losing your umbrella may now prove to be a more costly affair; you have been warned. All imported items are set to get costlier, as announced in the Budget. Clothes, gemstones, imitation jewellery, custom duty on chemicals needed for petroleum products, mobile phones and mobile phone chargers, on the other hand, are set to get cheaper.

In her opening remarks during the Budget speech, Sitharaman said that India’s growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, which happens to be the highest among all large economies. As per the Finance Minister, this year’s Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100.

Before this, another Budget point brought on an onslaught of memes on Twitter. The Union Budget 2022 proposed that the transfer of cryptocurrency or any virtual asset will now be taxed at 30 per cent. Crypto investors descended on the scene as “30% Tax" trended on Twitter and have been expressing their opinions through a range of memes. On one hand, many are of the opinion that the taxation implies that crypto is now “legal" in India; on the other, many have voiced their opinions on the focal 30% figure.

