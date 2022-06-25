Burger King Employee Who Was Given a Humble Goodie Bag Just Got Rs 3 Lakh Donation

After a viral tweet showed a Burger King employee of 27 years receiving a goodie bag for his service, several social media users criticised the company. The news reached comedian David Spade and the 57-year-old actor swiftly swung into action to do more than just giving a goodie bag. Kevin Ford, 54, who marked 27 years working as a cook and cashier at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport has been lauded and praised by netizens for being humble. According to People website, Burger King’s parent company HMS Host showed their appreciation for his service by presenting him with a gift which included a single movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, some Live Savers, a bag of Reese’s Pieces and a few other items stuffed into a clear, plastic backpack.

This gesture left several social media users livid. Following the reaction that it received, Ford’s daughter set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to celebrate his career milestone. The description on the GoFundMe page read, “Hi, My name is Seryna. The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work." She added that Ford originally began working at the job as a single father when he gained the custody of Seryna and her older sister 27 years ago. Seryna added that her father continued to work at Burger King because of the health insurance.

Soon after the GoFundMe page was set up Spade made a donation of $5,000. According to TMZ, David Spade contacted Ford through a DM on Instagram and told him to keep up the good work after 27 years on the job without a break. The actor even cracked a joke about waiting a few more years before finally taking a day off. Ford told TMZ that he is a huge fan of Spade’s, so to get a donation plus some fun back and forth with him is surreal.

