Burger King Trolls McDonald's for 'Copying' its Chilli Cheese Bites With a Meme

Two of the biggest burger joints in the world, Burger King and McDonald’s give tough competition to each other. However, what if one copies the other? Yes, you read that right. Recently, through a Facebook post, Burger King UK has alleged McDonald’s of copying their Chilli Cheese Bites after the latter released their new menu.

The official handle of Burger King UK shared a funny meme of copying the homework. The first conversation thread reads, “Can I copy your homework?" The response goes like this, “Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn’t look obvious you copied." The joke continues with “Fifteen years later," followed by an image of Chilli Cheese Bites from Burger King on left and the same appetiser on McDonald’s menu on the right.

Advertisement

Captioning the picture, Burger King sarcastically wrote, “not like it’s been on our menu for 15 years…"

Various users reacted to the photo by calling out McDonald’s for introducing something on their menu that their competitor has been serving for a long time. Not just this, the name of the product is also the same for both the joints.

The users even compared the quality of the appetiser from both the joints. The clan was divided into two, ones who were supporting Burger King and others on the side of McDonald’s. One of the users taking a dig at the McDonald’s Chilli Cheese Bites wrote, “Mcdonald’s chilli bites are mere low-quality imitations of a superior product. McCopycat does not offer the 20 box option the king does too so they can’t be that good at all."

Whereas another user commented, “Well as someone who consistently got chilli cheese bites from Burger King I’m sorry to say McDonald’s are way better. And I’m addicted to spice,"

For the unversed, McDonald’s UK has introduced a number of new and returning items on their menu this week. According to a Ladbible report, the burger joint has come up with the Big Tasty range which offers BBQ burger, the returning Big Tasty burger and the Big Tasty with Bacon. Along with it, the report reveals that the joint has also added Homestyle Crispy Chicken, Chilli Cheese Bites and both the Crème Egg and Cadbury Caramel McFlurry in their menu which will be available from March 16 to April 26.

Advertisement

After Burger King’s claim, various news portals have approached McDonald’s for an official statement regarding the issue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.