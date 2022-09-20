Burglars Steal 25 OnePlus Smartphones From Ludhiana Store as Guards Keep Sleeping

A Ludhiana OnePlus showroom was burgled and five or six miscreants stole around 25 smartphones in the wee hours of September 19. The showroom is located in Flamez Mall on Malhar Road, reports The Tribune. Police officers inspected the site and found that the store did not have a shutter, but a thick glass door at the main entry point, which was usually guarded by an iron iron chain at night. The showroom staff said that the management of the mall provided security to the store. As per Hindustan Times, the five deputed security guards were found asleep at the time of the burglary. Police suspect involvement of the store’s employees in the incident.

The security guards woke up in the morning to find the store ransacked and informed the owner of the store, Mridul Raj Walia of Chandigarh. The burglars reportedly pulled off the entire heist in a matter of half an hour.

Advertisement

The police checked security cameras installed outside the mall as well as the footage recorded in CCTV cameras in other showrooms in the vicinity. The owners of the showroom said that the exact loss after the burglary could be quantified after records of sale and purchase would be examined. A case has been registered in the matter. The 25 smartphones stolen were worth Rs 6 lakh.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The CCTV footage shows two burglars inside the showroom stealing the handsets and leaving with a bag, presumably with the smartphones packed in. It was shared by an Instagram page called ‘1000 things in Ludhiana’.

As per the Hindustan Times report, SHO Jasbir Singh of Division number 5 police station said that the burglars seemed to be familiar with the store and knew that the phones were kept in an almirah. They went through the cash drawer, then broke open the almirah using a screwdriver. They stole the smartphones and then threw the boxes in the store.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here