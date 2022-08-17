Burj Khalifa Sneak-Peek: Guinness World Record Shows What’s Within World’s Tallest Building

The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa has been a fascinating piece of architecture for the people, be it for its astounding height of 828 metre or the spectacular views that it offers. The tower that resides 900 people, remains to be one of the top places of interest for tourists globally. If you have ever wondered what this marvel looks like from inside or how much it cost to live there, Guinness World Records has solved the mystery. They recently presented an inside tour of the world’s highest residential apartments.

The Burj Khalifa was named after Sheikh Ibn Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the neighbouring emirate of Abu Dhabi. It holds plenty of records and is recoginsed by the Guinness World Records in their Hall of Fame. The building with 163 floors, holds the record for most floors in a building. In it, there are 900 houses spread over levels 19-108.

The studio apartments in the building can cost around AED 2 million which equals to around Rs 4.3 crore. At the same time, a four or five-bedroom luxury apartment can cost over AED 100 million, approximately ₹216 crore. The houses come with additional service fees which varies depending on the size of the apartment. The fee amount can exceed AED 500,000 per year (around Rs 1 crore).

Giving details of an array of amenities within the building to which the residents get access, the Guinness site shared that there are four swimming pools: one on level 43, one on level 76 (earlier held the record of the world’s highest swimming pool in a building), one on the rooftop of The Club and another inside. The Club is a four-storey health and wellness facility, with spa services and two gyms in addition to the aforementioned pools.

For those who like to read, there is a library on level 123. The tower also boasts of a Cigar Lounge on the 13th floor. There are sky lobbies on levels 43, 76 and 123 which can be used as a place to gather or host events. One can also show these off as their home’s magnificent vistas to any visitors. The world’s highest outdoor observation deck on the 148th floor allows one to watch over the city. Named ‘At The Top’, Burj Khalifa SKY, it’s 555m (1,823 ft) above the Earth, the website noted while mentioning the shores of Iran (some 153 km away) will be visible from here when the tide is low and the skies are clear.

The restaurant At.mosphere situated on level 122 used to be the highest restaurant in a building until Heavenly Jin of Shanghai, China, took over in 2021. With a seating capacity of 210 people, this place offers you the option of dining at the grill or mingling in the lounge.

For food shopping, you can grab the essentials from the Burj’s grocery store located inside the tower itself.

You don’t need to leave the building if you need a break and a fancy holiday. On levels 1-8, there is Armani Hotel which has 160 rooms. The hotel has its own pool, library, spa, gym, 24/7 room service and concierge. The levels from 9-16 are occupied by 144 suites of the Armani Residences. These one and two-bedroom apartments were personally designed by Giorgio Armani.

It is a dream for many to live in this luxurious building but the intimidating fact is navigating through the large number of floors. But for this, there is an elevator that can climb 504 m (1,654 ft) in a single ascent. It held the record of the tallest elevator in a building.

