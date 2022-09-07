Burning Man Festival in US Ends With 9-Hour Long Traffic Jam; 'Apocalyptic' Pics Go Viral

Attendees of the Burning Man Festival, or “Burners," as they are popularly known, were reminded of George Miller and Byron Kennedy’s Mad Max, with the surroundings that mimicked the action thriller. Adding to the rusty, drought-like aesthetic was the hours-long traffic jam that the burners dealt with, while exiting from the Burning Man camps.

The nine-day cultural fest in Nevada, United States, bid adieu to the attendees with, reportedly, an nine-hour long jam as roughly 80,000 burners, who arrived at the Black Rock Desert, were leaving the site. The pictures of the apocalyptic traffic jam went viral on social media.

One user, sharing the picture of the jam in the caption, wrote, “Though people love to compare the Burning man aesthetic to Mad Max…the Exodus from the camp is the most Mad Max I have felt all week…five hours in, two more till I reach the exit gate."

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture here:

The Twitter handle of the festival that gives updates to the attendees about any development, too went buzzing with directions and regulations related to the unprecedented jam. “Exodus wait time is over nine hours. If you are still in #BRC, wait to leave. If you are on Gate Road, turn off your vehicle to conserve gas, and be patient," read one tweet.

The pictures that surfaced on the internet showed thousands of vehicles, including cars and trucks, standing bumper to bumper. The scenario could be measured to miles and displayed scenes similar to an apocalyptic movie.

Advertisement

Another picture showed an aerial shot of the gigantic traffic leaving the festival site during the night. The image contained a thin line of glowing lights. “This is the line of cars leaving the Burning Man at about 2AM on Monday morning," read the tweet.

The mass participation is a result of the festival being organised after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The culmination of the festival is marked by burning an effigy called the Burning Man.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here