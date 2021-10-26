Burying in Bogs to Storing in Ponds: How Ancient Human Beings 'Refrigerated' Food

The ancient civilization devised some cutting-edge methods to do things that seem unimaginable without the technology we are surrounded by today. One of the things that have become almost necessary for survival is refrigerators. Storing and preserving foods for a prolonged period is only possible because refrigerators exist. However, millennia ago, humans had come up with innovative methods to store their leftovers and store food to avoid hunting in a hostile environment. Burying in bogs was one such method. Factors that lead to the rotting of food comprise heat, oxygen, and sunlight. To counter these factors, hunter-gatherers used to store their food in the wet, spongy ground made of decayed plant matter. These soft wetlands are called bogs and proved to be a great option for storing food. The method was used since bogs maintain low temperature and oxygen levels, and have a highly acidic ecosystem beneath them. Moreover, bogs were also used to store dairy items, especially butter, which led to the coining of the term ‘Bog Butter’.

Another prevalent method of preservation used by ancient civilizations was small, shallow ponds. Earlier, hunters used to kill animals ranging in size for survival. While small animals were consumed right after the kill, large animals, such as Mammoths, were a bit much of a mouthful for humans. As a result, they used to store the meat in ponds. The pond used to be rich in Lactobacilli, which produced Lactic Acid due to anaerobic respiration. The acid, along with low oxygen levels and temperature, helped preserve food for a long time. It also made the meat tender.

Hunter-gatherers used these two methods to increase the shelf-life of their foo and curb the growth of micro-organisms responsible for the rotting of food and foodborne diseases. While preservation also included salting, pickling, etc., Bogs and Lactic acid-rich ponds were used to store the food while preserving it. In addition, these methods also protected the food from predators, reported Live Science.

