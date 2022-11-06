Bus Travels Along Risky Chamba-to-Killar Road in Himachal Pradesh in 'Thrilling' Video

If you are someone who enjoys a bit of challenge and is looking for the world's most dangerous roads, you have come to the right place. A recent viral video on Twitter shows how difficult and thrilling a bus ride to the Himalayas can be. A video of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus travelling through the majestic yet treacherous routes of Chamba to Killar is going viral.

The video, shared on Twitter by user Traveling Bharat, shows the bus navigating dangerous terrain, including a waterfall that makes for a spectacular view. The route is regarded as one of the riskiest in India. The bus has to pass through the Saach La, a high mountain pass at 4,420 metres (1,4500 feet) above sea level. The difficult road to the summit is completely unpaved. Along with the video, the caption also read, “A thrilling ride from Chamba to Killar in an HRTC bus, Himachal Pradesh." You can see the waterfalls and the beauty of nature, but this 51-seconds video will have you on the edge of your seat.

Watch the video below:

Twitterati is quite scared looking at the video. One of the users asked, “Thrilling or killing?” Another user praised the bus driver and read, “Hats off to the driver”. A concerned user wrote, “If you're thinking to travel on this bus pls get down from that just before this ride, put your shoes on and just walk on your own Legs, stay touched to the ground and after crossing this portion can again ride on”. A fourth user wrote, “Even if the trip was sponsored, still I would not go”. Several users also added shocking emojis. Check out some of the tweets below.

Though the beauty of the Himalayas is unrivalled, seeing it from too high up appears dangerous. Shared on November 4, 2022, the video amassed over 1.3 million views.

