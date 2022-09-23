Business And Culture Go Hand in Hand: M2P Fintech Founders Wear Veshtis At Global Event

People come up with umpteen ways to show respect for their culture on national and international platforms. The M2P Fintech founders, Madhusudanan Rangarajan and Prabhu Rangarajan are also those. At a global conference held in Mumbai, the brother duo proudly sported “veshtis", a traditional Tamil attire. And their stint has become talk of the town. In an interview with Money Control, Madhusudanan opened up on their attire choice.

The Rangarajan brothers want to build a company, which is “rooted in culture" hence, the veshtis. Madhusudanan says, “If you are saying that India is going to be the next Fintech factory for the world, it is in our interest to take our culture as well with it."

He believes that business and cultural aspects go hand in hand. On the other hand, his brother Prabhu stated, “If you can wear traditional attire at a wedding, why not to the office?"

Let us tell you, the brothers did not go unnoticed at the Global Fintech Fest. Prabhu shared that many people sought to know what their attire was called.

M2P Fintech introduced a core lending suite to expand its products, allowing customer banks and fintechs to meet regulatory, lending and banking requirements through a single offering.

The Insight Partners and Tiger Global backed fintech infrastructure startup, until now, only provided payments, lending and digital banking interfaces. Their decision to expand services comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to regulate digital lending.

Madhusudanan said, “The core lending suite is to provide end-to-end management from customer onboarding, loan management, customer underwriting and also payment clearing. Typically, 10-12 providers that provide these different pieces of tech to a bank or NBFC, we have put that into one offering."

The Rangarajan brothers are expecting that the core lending suite will contribute upto 20 percent to the revenue, in the next 12 months.

