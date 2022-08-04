'But Her Emails' Trends on Twitter As Trump Aide Navarro Faces Lawsuit Over Missing Emails

The hashtag ‘But Her Emails’ is trending on Twitter once again as former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro is being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly using a private email account for carrying out official work in the White House. Previously, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s deleted 30 thousand emails sparked significant criticism during her run-up to the US elections back in 2016. Now, ‘But Her Emails’ has become a popular term to shed light on missing emails and is often used in the form of jokes. It is also a pro-Hillary phrase used by her supporter to condemn the administration of Trump. Over the years, the term has become a popular meme in itself, Now, as Trump’s trade advisor is being probed in the case of the private emails, ‘But Her Emails’ is being used by netizens to shed light on the matter. Twitter is divided by the polar-opposite opinions of Republicans and Democrats. While some have stepped up to support Navarro, there can also be seen outrage erupting due to the scandal.

Talking about the issue, one user wrote, “Hey, where are all my ‘But her emails’ folks at? I guess you don’t have the same outrage when your side destroys the evidence."

Another added, “So if you didn’t care about hers why do you care about his emails #butheremails should have taken a hammer to them, lol."

One more stated, “If only there had been 2 years of headlines about using non-government email for communication while working for the Government. Then for sure, Petey would have known that was wrong. #ButHerEmails"

Meanwhile, a user said that the whole email controversy is funny. “Well..well..funny…looks like the email scandal was on the Trump side. #ButHerEmails DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Email Use," wrote the netizen.

Check out a few more responses below:

As reported by CNN, the private email scandal broke out on Wednesday, when an official suit was leveled against Navarro. The trade advisor is reportedly accused of using a ProtonMail account to send and receive government-related messages. Navarro is reportedly facing two counts of contempt of congress in court.

