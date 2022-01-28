Butter Brick, Cheese Shower and Strange Ingredients: Matka Dosa is Making Internet See Red

Another day and another internet dosa recipe is making people see red. This time the offender is Matka Dosa in which a gravy is prepared on the dosa and then served in a matka. The vendor can be seen adding a wild range of ingredients to the gravy including, of course, a huge brick of butter and prohibitive amounts of cheese. And yes, a blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. Netizens have emphatically cried to leave the South Indian preparation alone. Some called the preparation a ‘heart attack on a plate." The video uploaded by The Original Food Ranger says that the fusion dish is a creation of Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi. Here is the video:

“Typical Vadak. Adds Some shit and calls this South Indian Dish! Coronary artery disease on a plate!"

“How to disfigure & murder a dosa."

“No south indian will accept this heart attack-inducing creation as a ‘Dosa’…. Oh wait, I saw where its made… Carry on.."

“Every night before going to sleep he must be thinking, what else can I add to my Dosa."

“I gained weight just by watching this. Save Dosa from vadaks."

“Daily dose of making an Appadam in the name of Dosa."

“Why to make curry on top of dosa ra? You can cook curry separately no??"

“by the time I reached the end of this video, I forgot that all of this is happening on a dosa."

“Making Pannerr butter masala on top of an innocent Helpless Dosa. That’s what happened. AYYER ji Stupid Dosa making."

“How did that dosa not burn?"

