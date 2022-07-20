'Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese' Bizarre Combo is Bringing 'Comfort' to Twitter's Foodies

Fusion food has been gaining momentum globally. The new trend requires amalgamating different cuisines and is being tried out by most people on a major scale. As the demand is increasing, many restaurants have managed to develop unique fusion dishes. From Mango Maggi to Cramosa, people have given bizarre twists to the basic recipes. In another such food recipe, a Twitter user shared images of the very epic Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese. “Indian comfort food meets American comfort food. Butter Chicken Mac and Cheese," he wrote in the caption as he shared three mouthwatering images of the dish. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 96K likes. In the comment section, the uploader of the dish has mentioned, “If you don’t like this dish let me quote the very wise @TobeNwigwefor you “If lowkey you just here to hate, unfollow me. Don’t be in my comment writin’ no essay, unfollow me." This comment comes as the dish is getting mixed response from the netizens. While few are saying that they would love to taste it, others are just requesting to drop this out. Here are a few responses:

In another such fusion food recipe, a dish went viral, called the “Cramosa." Shared by Twitter user Priyal, the dish is an amalgamation of Indian street food Samosa and French breakfast special Croissant. As if this was not enough to shock the netizens, the dish is served with a mint dip, which in India is recognised as the very famous “Pudine ki chutney."

As per the Twitter user, the dish was being serves at Costa Coffee, Delhi Airport. “paap lagega yeh sab karne se inko," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “French people need to see this."

