Butter to Year on Mercury: Twitter Account Lists 'Things That Lasted Longer Than Liz Truss'

Liz Truss’ resignation as UK Prime Minister after just 45 days in office caused not just political turmoil but also brought on a social media storm. Her resignation wasn’t blindsiding by any means, especially since her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from various quarters. The odds were against Truss and in favour of the big lettuce head all along, the latter having become the stuff of meme lore by now. In such a scenario, it comes as no surprise that there is now an entire Twitter account dedicated to listing “things that lasted longer than Liz Truss".

The Twitter handle @LongerThanTruss has over 15,000 followers at the time of writing this article. Among things listed by them are season one of She Hulk (56 days), Max Verstappen’s 2022 win streak (75 Days), a year on the planet Mercury (88 days), shelf-life of butter in fridge (60 days), Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries (72 days), etc. You get the drift. Check out some more here.

And never to be forgotten, the lettuce head’s meteoric rise to Internet stardom.

The lettuce outlived Liz Truss on Daily Star’s live stream on YouTube as the latter resigned as UK Prime Minister on Thursday. The tabloid had been running the live stream a few days ago asking people who will last longer - Liz Truss in office or an iceberg lettuce? With Truss’s resignation, the iceberg lettuce won the race.

On October 11, The Economist published an article mentioning that Truss would go down in history as the PM with the shortest grip on power in the UK. Soon after, Daily Star, a UK tabloid, posted a tweet that went viral. The tweet asked, “Which wet lettuce will last longer?" and featured a live video where a lettuce head was placed next to a photo frame of Truss.

