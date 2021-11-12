Butting Out the Toxic: Kolkata Man on Mission to Collect, Recycle Cigarette Filters

At a passing glance, Nirit Dutta cuts a bohemian-looking figure with a flowing long beard and a fast-talking demeanour but five minutes in a conversation with him makes it very clear that the former IT professional has a good head on his shoulders, and one that is filled with a strong desire to make a difference, however big or small. Nirit is the founder of ButtRush, a unique initiative where he collects cigarette filters in thousands to help get them recycled. A nature lover by heart and an ‘environmental extremist’ going by his social media handle, Nirit kickstarted his endeavour in April this year.

Why ButtRush?

“As someone who has been involved in wildlife and environment conservation for the past 12-odd years, I started a corporate job in Bengaluru in 2018 but six months into it I realised it wasn’t for me. So I quit my job and decided to dedicate my time wholeheartedly to this." Nirit himself was a smoker, but he kicked the butt and resolved to start ButtRush after coming across an article that stated just how harmful the cigarette filters were for the environment, causing much more damage than the plastic bags that are used.

Cigarette filters are one of the most littered wastes found on beaches, oceans and they end up hurting the environment even more than we can fathom. “Close to 400 people were asked as part of a survey but only a little over 50 people were able to answer that these cigarette filters are made of not cotton or other easily disposable material but cellulose acetate, which is a kind of toxic plastic that contributes to microplastic in the ocean and as a source of heavy metal contamination of water."

Setting an Example

The first cigarette filter drive under ButtRush happened in April in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area, but within a few days, the second wave of the coronavirus struck so it paused immediate future ButtRush drives. But the kind of response was unbelievable, Nirit exclaims. “People reached out to me in hundreds wanting to help out and take part in the future drives. The first time was an experiment to see how it turns out but the kind of responses I got made me carry it forward with better planning. I was also able to collect 10,400 filters in Kolkata the first time. Next, I did it in Bengaluru and there I collected 10,600 filters." A usual ButtRush ‘marathon,’ as Nirit calls it, involves 24 hours of walking to collect these cigarette filters with small breaks in between. wishes to apply for the Guinness World Record of the most number of cigarette filters collected in 24 hours. Altogether, Nirit and his bunch of volunteers so far have collected 75,000 cigarette filters.

“To put things into perspective, this much toxic material from cigarette filters is enough to kill tens of blue whales and over 200 dolphins. So imagine the lives we can save by acting more responsibly," Nirit laments.

All About Awareness

“It is not a drive against tobacco companies but the idea is to create enough awareness in people about safe disposal of cigarette filters which rarely happens. If recycled properly, these can be used to manufacture toys, cushions and similar items. Due to lack of awareness, these filters are also clubbed together with other waste. If we have a system of segregating these properly, imagine the kind of change it can bring about."

Nirit’s goal is to now set a record of collecting a million cigarette filters by next year. His next ButtRush drive is to be held in Dehradun on November 13. After that Nirit plans to return to Kolkata where he eyeing another marathon during late December or early January. He plans to collect 15,000 cigarette filters during that attempt and thereafter, apply for the world record.

Conservation is at the heart of whatever project Nirit takes on. The activist is hoping for more and more people to get involved in conserving the planet. “India doesn’t lack volunteers when it comes to environment conservation. What we lack are true leaders and someone who is, will be able to inspire others and continue the good work," Nirit signs off.

